Fatal officer-involved shooting in North Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Columbia.
According to investigators, deputies responded to Heyward Brockington Road just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday, March 19 for a domestic call with a weapon.
Once deputies arrived on scene, the suspect got into a physical altercation with the deputies which led to the subject being shot, according to police.
Deputies immediately rendered CPR on the subject for 20 minutes until EMS arrived on scene. The Richland County Coroner will later identify the subject.