Fatal officer-involved shooting in North Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Columbia.

According to investigators, deputies responded to Heyward Brockington Road just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday, March 19 for a domestic call with a weapon.

Once deputies arrived on scene, the suspect got into a physical altercation with the deputies which led to the subject being shot, according to police.