Search underway for suspect after homicide in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Two people were arrested and a search is underway for a third suspect connected with a homicide that happened on 2030 Russell Street.

According to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety on March 16th, Terri Lynn Maynard and Christopher Terrel Gilyard were located through a collaborative effort between SLED, Orangeburg DPS, the Orangeburg and Bamberg County Sheriff’s Offices, and the State Department of Natural Resources.

Both suspects were located and taken into custody without incident. Investigators are continuing to search for a third suspect. If you have information, please call 803-533-5907.