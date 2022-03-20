‘We feel for the family. This was not something we created’: Sheriff address officer-involved shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Columbia.

According to investigators, deputies responded to Heyward Brockington Road just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday, March 19 for a domestic call with a weapon. Deputies say when they arrived on scene, the suspect Irvin Moorer Charley exited the home with what appeared to be a knife. Investigators say Moorer Charley was given multiple verbal commands to drop the weapon but he advanced toward deputies. Deputies then deployed a taser on Moorer Charley which resulted in him charging at Deputy Zachary Hentz, according to police. Investigators say Deputy Hentz feared for his life and deployed his gun, striking the suspect.

Deputies immediately rendered CPR on Moorer Charley for 20 minutes until EMS arrived on scene. He was later pronounced deceased.

Today a press conference was held to address the shooting. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott identified the deputies involved in the shooting as Zachary Hentz and John Anderson.

“This is a sad tragedy for all of those involved. Mental health is a serious issue in our community that has to be addressed. As much as we train our deputies and our crisis intervention teams, unfortunately those in mental crisis sometimes resort to violence,” Sheriff Lott said. “We as a sheriff’s department and as a community will continue to address those with mental illness and give them the proper treatment they need.””