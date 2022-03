CPD investigating armed robbery of mail carrier

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a United States Postal Service mail carrier in the 1600 block of Hollywood Drive. On March 17, police say two suspects robbed the driver of work keys.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.