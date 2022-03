Fairfield County Coroner releases name of man shot and killed Friday

Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill released the name of a man killed in a shooting Friday. The coroner says 38-year-old Jamaal Talford, of Great Falls, was shot several times and pronounced dead after being brought to MUSC Fairfield Emergency Department.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.