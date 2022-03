Orangeburg, Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Deputies in Orangeburg Co. say a man who walked away from a hospital Monday morning has been found safe.

Investigators say James Strobert, 75, who has cognitive issues, walked away from the Orangeburg Regional Medical Center around 5:30 a.m.

According to deputies, he was found safe six miles away from his last known location on Old Edisto Drive.