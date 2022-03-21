Orangeburg deputies searching for missing man

Orangeburg, Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Deputies in Orangeburg Co. are looking for a man they say walked away from a hospital Monday morning.

Investigators say James Strobert, 75, was last seen at Orangeburg Regional Medical Center around 5:30am.

Deputies say Mr. Strobert has cognitive issues that could impair his judgement.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt, khakis, camoflauge-patterned stocking cap.

If you know where he is call the Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550