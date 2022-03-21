RCSD: Three more teens arrested for fatal shooting of 14-year-old on Kneece Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says three more teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of a 14-year-old earlier this month. Authorities say two 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old have been charged with murder. The 15-year-old is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to officials.

Deputies previously arrested a 16-year-old and charged them with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carry.

Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on March 8, deputies say they were called to a wooded area near the 2400 block of Kneece Road for reports of a shooting. Once on the scene, deputies say they found a 14-year-old dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

All teens arrested were taken to the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.