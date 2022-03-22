CPD announces second arrest in connection with fatal shooting at Greene Crossing Apartments

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a second suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at Greene Crossing Apartments last weekend. Officials say 24-year-old Dennis Williams is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and breach of peace, aggravated in nature.

Screen Shot 2022 03 22 At 14739 Pm

Dennis Williams
Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

This is the second arrest to be made in connection with this investigation. Police say 23-year-old Kejuan Boyce is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Screen Shot 2022 03 17 At 61256 Pm

Kejuan Boyce
Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

According to investigators, Dennis Williams is accused of watching Boyce fire multiple rounds in the hallway, and Williams is also accused of firing a weapon at a vehicle in the parking lot and driving Boyce away from the scene.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says the victim was 20-year-old Jamacia Dawling, of Columbia. According to authorities, five other people were injured in the shooting. Two of those injured were 16-years-old. Police say preliminary information suggests the victims were at a party inside the apartment when multiple people began shooting.

Categories: Local News, Richland
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts