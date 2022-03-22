CPD announces second arrest in connection with fatal shooting at Greene Crossing Apartments

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a second suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at Greene Crossing Apartments last weekend. Officials say 24-year-old Dennis Williams is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and breach of peace, aggravated in nature.

This is the second arrest to be made in connection with this investigation. Police say 23-year-old Kejuan Boyce is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to investigators, Dennis Williams is accused of watching Boyce fire multiple rounds in the hallway, and Williams is also accused of firing a weapon at a vehicle in the parking lot and driving Boyce away from the scene.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says the victim was 20-year-old Jamacia Dawling, of Columbia. According to authorities, five other people were injured in the shooting. Two of those injured were 16-years-old. Police say preliminary information suggests the victims were at a party inside the apartment when multiple people began shooting.