Lexington PD searches for 2 men accused of check fraud

Rochelle Dean,

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police are searching for two men they say passed fake checks for four and a half thousand dollars.

Investigators say it happened February 28, 2022 at the First Palmetto Bank in Lexington.

If you have any information on this incident call the Lexington Police Department by contacting Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or by sending an email to ealewine@lexsc.com

 

