Lexington PD searches for 2 men accused of check fraud

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police are searching for two men they say passed fake checks for four and a half thousand dollars.

Investigators say it happened February 28, 2022 at the First Palmetto Bank in Lexington.

LPD needs to identify these two men as they passed multiple fraudulent checks totaling over $4,500 on February 28, 2022, at the First Palmetto Bank in Lexington. If you have any information about this case, please contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com. pic.twitter.com/jgFaLhjJHd — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) March 22, 2022

If you have any information on this incident call the Lexington Police Department by contacting Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or by sending an email to ealewine@lexsc.com