Local Living: Soiree on State coming to Cayce, ticket giveaway to see Garth Brooks in Charlotte and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Fireflies are hosting another Fan Fest at Segra Park next weekend to celebrate the start of the 2022 baseball season. The Fan Fest will be from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 27. The family friendly, jam-packed event will have a kids-zone, face painting, as well as food and half-priced draft beer. The event is free and fans are encouraged to bring a glove to play catch on the field!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Cayce’s Soiree on State is returning next month! On Saturday April 23, the family can enjoy live music, get their faces painted, play in bounce houses and explore dozens of food and art vendors. Soiree on State will be from 2-8 p.m. along State Street, from Poplar Avenue to Railroad Street. Interested vendors can apply now on the City of Cayce’s website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Country singer and songwriter Garth Brooks is coming to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte this summer! ABC Columbia is giving you the chance to enter to win free tickets to the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour before they even go on sale! All you have to do is log on to our website for your chance to enter to win. The concert will be Saturday, July 16, but tickets don’t go on sale to the public until this Friday. You have until noon on Thursday to enter!