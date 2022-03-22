RCSD investigating shooting death in Eastover

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says deputies are investigating a homicide at a home in Eastover. Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, deputies say they arrived at a home on Cool Shade Drive for reports of an unresponsive man. Once on the scene, authorities say they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body who was pronounced dead by EMS.

If you have any information about this incident, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.