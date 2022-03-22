Report from the FBI finds South Carolinians lost $42.7 million to cyber crime in 2021

COLUMBIA,, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the FBI released the 2021 Internet Crime Report, which says South Carolinians lost $42.7 million to reported cyber crimes last year. The report from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center shows complaints from 5,426 victims in the state in 2021.

Authorities say business emails being compromised accounted for the most losses at $17.2 million, while romance scams cost South Carolinians $6.8 million. According to the FBI, seniors are the most impacted by these scams.

Across the United State, the FBI says victims lost $6.9 billion, up $2.7 billion from the year before.

Click here to see the full report.