94th Oscar’s announce performers set to hit the stage

The Academy Awards air here on ABC Columbia Sunday March 27, 2022

(ABC News) — The Oscars have announced this year’s performers.

Music superstar Beyonce’ is one of the performers taking the stage at this year’s Academy Awards. Queen Bey is nominated for the song “Be Alive” from the film “King Richard.” Sebastián Yatra from animated film “Encanto” who will also perform.

Billie Eilish and Reba Mcentire are hitting the stage as well the when the Oscar’s air live on Sunday March 27th right here only on ABC Columbia starting at 8PM.