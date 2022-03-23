‘Cottontail Festival’ hops into town this weekend

This will be the 52nd year the Richland Co. Recreation Commission has held the fun filled event

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Easter is right around the corner and if you are looking for something the entire family can enjoy then you’re in luck!

The 52nd annual Cottontail Festival is happening this weekend, Saturday March 27, 2022 from 10 A.M. through 1 P.M. at North Springs Park along Clemson Road.

There will be plenty of events for all kids, even those who are only kids at heart. With games, rides, and arts and crafts organizers say children of all ages and abilities will be able to enjoy the event.

An egg hunt will be held for children and teenagers, and vendors will be in site for those who have a bigger appetite. Organizers say you should also grab that basket and a smile so you can take a picture with Peter Cottontail himself who will be at the festival.

The event is free and open to the public. The Richland County Recreation Commission says last year hundreds of people came out for the event.

To find out more about the event click on the link posted below.

http://Richlandcountyrecreation.com