CPD: 2 men and 1 teenager charged in connection with shooting investigation on Colleton Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says two brothers and a teenager have been arrested in connection with a shooting investigation at an apartment complex on Colleton Street on March 1. Police say no one was hurt during the incident.

Officials say 24-year-old Darius Burgess and 23-year-old Jamel Burgess are both charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and breach of peach of a high and aggravated nature. The two brothers were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Investigators say Jamel Burgess was out on bond for an alleged carjacking and kidnapping incident at the time of the shooting incident.

Police say the teenager arrested in this case is a 16-year-old who is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a pistol by person under 18, discharging firearms into a dwelling and breach of peach of a high and aggravated nature.

The charges stem from an incident police say took place shortly before 5 p.m. on March 1 at Gable Oaks Apartments. Authorities say the two brothers and the teenager are accused of arguing and repeatedly shooting at each other after an ongoing conflict. Investigators say the suspects fled the scene and the brothers were not found at their home in the apartment complex.

Officers responding to the scene, say they found property damage to a few apartments and a vehicle. Officers say they also recovered a loaded firearm and shell casings which are being processed.

CPD says its Crime Gun Intelligence Unit is investigating the case.