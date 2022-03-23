DHEC says they are seeing drop in children getting annual vaccines

Parents are reminded to make sure children stay up to date on needed inoculations

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says a downturn in children receiving their annual vaccines has lead to two outbreaks of chicken pox in the state

Officials say one was in the low country at a daycare, the other was in the upstate at an elementary school.

DHEC says they are the first chicken pox outbreaks in two years.

Officials say this serves as a reminder to parents to make sure children are up to date on all vaccines.