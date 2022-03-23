KCSO searching for missing man last seen riding his bike on Highway 97

Darrell Eugene Lemonds

Darrell Eugene Lemonds
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man last seen about a week ago. Deputies say 43-year-old Darrell Eugene Lemonds was last seen riding his bike from his home going towards Camden on Highway 97.

Lemonds is described as a white man who stands at 6’2″ tall, weighs about 150-160 pounds and has reddish brown hair.

If you know where Lemonds is, call the sheriff’s office at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000.

