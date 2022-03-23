KCSO searching for missing man last seen riding his bike on Highway 97

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man last seen about a week ago. Deputies say 43-year-old Darrell Eugene Lemonds was last seen riding his bike from his home going towards Camden on Highway 97.

Lemonds is described as a white man who stands at 6’2″ tall, weighs about 150-160 pounds and has reddish brown hair.

If you know where Lemonds is, call the sheriff’s office at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000.