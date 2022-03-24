CPD: Man arrested in connection with multiple shoplifting incidents dating back to September 2021

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with multiple shoplifting incidents at the Walmart on Garners Ferry Road. During one of these incidents, police say he is accused of stealing firearms.

Authorities say 32-year-old Christopher Cunningham is charged with 14 counts of shoplifting (enhanced), assault and battery first degree and burglary second degree. He was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, and authorities say he was denied bond.

Between September 2021 and February 2022, investigators say Cunningham is accused of shoplifting items including electronics, vehicle equipment, household items, toys and firearms. Most recently, police say Cunningham and another individual are accused of stealing four guns from the Walmart. Investigators say physical evidence at the scene lead to Cunningham’s arrest. Police say they are still working to identify the co-defendant.

During one of the alleged shoplifting incidents, authorities accuse Cunningham of showing a knife to store employees when they confronted. In another incident, Cunningham is accused of assaulting an employee at the store.