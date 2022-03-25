CPD announces arrest in connection with 2021 fatal shooting of teen

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a November 2021 shooting that left a 17-year-old dead. Police say Terrance Jenkins is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the shooting death of Quejon Gill. Jenkins was arrested in Orangeburg County Friday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Carolinas Regional Task Force.

Investigators say Jenkins is accused of shooting the victim during a pre-arranged meeting between acquaintances on November 23, 2021 in the 1100 block of Clemson Frontage Road.