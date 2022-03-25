CPD: Man accused of physically abusing his three-year-old daughter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a 40-year-old man was arrested this morning, accused of physically abusing his three-year-old daughter. Police say Nathan Ginter is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

According to investigators, Ginter is accused of repeatedly abusing his daughter at their home on Cleveland Street over an extended period of time.

“This investigation has weighed heavy on the hearts and minds of investigators, many of whom are fathers themselves. Any type of child abuse is criminal; the form of abuse to this innocent 3-year-old is horrific and shocking. We implore citizens in our jurisdiction and across South Carolina to report child abuse to local law enforcement immediately,” said Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook.

On Wednesday, authorities say the child’s mother brought her to the Lexington Medical Center with significant burns to the child’s lower body. Investigators say the burns caused severe scarring and disfigurement, consistent with the use of an electrical control device which Ginter is accused of using.

Columbia Police say they were contacted after officers with the Lexington Police Department, who were called to the hospital, spoke with the victim and her older sibling. Investigators with CPD say they collected evidence which captured physical abuse including methods consistent with water torture.

The victim and her sibling are now in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

According to authorities, a judge set Ginter’s bond at $1,000,000.