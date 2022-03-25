SCDOR: Richland County tax preparer accused of assisting in preparation of false tax returns

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, a Richland County tax preparer has been charged with 20 counts of willfully making or assisting in false or fraudulent state tax returns. Authorities say 67-year-old Brenda Lykes Greene, who operated East Columbia Tax Services, is accused of assisting with the preparation of false tax returns for 10 people from 2016-2020.

Officials say none of the taxpayers consented to or had knowledge of the fraudulent deductions. During this time period, investigators say only $896,502 was reported on these tax returns when it should have totaled $1,402,747, which created a tax loss of $36,279 to the state.

Greene faces up to five years in prison and/or a $5000 fine plus prosecution costs if convicted. She was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.