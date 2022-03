Earthquake hits near Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – The United States Geological Survey reports an earthquake near Elgin on Sunday.

Official records say the quake happened at 2:27 p.m. just 3.3 miles east of Elgin.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey the quake measured at a 2.1 magnitude.

