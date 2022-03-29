Consumer News: Some milk of magnesia products being recalled, ways to keep the cost of flying down

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

CNN– The FDA is warning consumers that three lots of milk of magnesia are being recalled due to possible bacterial contamination. The popular over the counter product for heartburn and constipation could cause intestinal distress instead if it’s from the contaminated lots. Plastikon Healthcare, which makes milk of magnesia, says some lots of its oral suspension product as well as acetaminophen and magnesium may be affected. So far, there have been no known reports of illness due to the contamination.

ABC NEWS– With rising fuel prices, not only is is tough to fill up your gas tank, but airline costs are taking off. One former flight attendant has taken to TikTok with tips that can bring down those costs. ABC’s Zachary Kiesch has the details.