Hearing held Tuesday on Bill to allow hunting on Sundays

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A bill that would allow hunting on Sundays in areas run by the state is getting a hearing Tuesday by a House Subcommittee.

South Carolina is one of only a few states that restrict hunting on Sundays,

A prohibition going back to blue laws at the founding of the United States that banned many activities on what early churchgoers considered a day a rest.

Sunday hunting on private land has only been allowed for about a decade.