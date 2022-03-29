State Forestry Commission set to lift red flag alert

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you have been doing a little Spring cleaning and you have some trash left in your yard after sprucing things up, the South Carolina Forestry Commission says you’ll be able to start burning some of that debris again starting Wednesday March 30, 2022.

Forestry officials say they plan to lift the Red Flag Fire Alert 6am Wednesday morning now that weather conditions that created an elevated wildfire risk have subsided. Officials say the statewide alert that was in place will be lifted since it’s not as windy outside and there is more moisture in the air that have helped reduce the risk.

The Forestry Commission also says the rain forecasted for later on this week will also help conditions throughout the Palmetto state return to safer levels.

That wasn’t the case over the weekend when Forestry officials say they were called to 95 wildfires that scorched 1,200 acres statewide. Out of those, only 32 of fires are now controlled, but are still being monitored.

Even though the State Forestry Commission plans to lift the Red Flag Fire Alert, they’re asking people who decide to burn outdoor debris to remain watchful, take the proper precautions and notify the Forestry Commission before burning when outside of the city limits.

For a list of ways you can notify the State Forestry Commission via your particular county click the link here SCFC website.

To make notification, regardless of county, please call (800) 777-3473.