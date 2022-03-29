United Campus Workers of SC call for higher minimum wage at UofSC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– At the State House Tuesday, a group called the United Campus Workers of South Carolina spoke out about wages at the University of South Carolina. The group claims more than 500 full time employees make less than $32,0000 a year or $15 dollars an hour. Those in attendance called for a $15 per hour minimum wage for university employees.

Some lawmakers were on hand to show their support.

According to the schools website, the university minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, which is the current South Carolina minimum wage.

A spokesperson from the University of South Carolina says “the university values all employees and we’ve made a concerted effort over the past year to attract and retain staff, including a recent broad-based salary adjustment for our lowest paid workers. These efforts are ongoing, and we welcome the continued input from organizations across our campus.”