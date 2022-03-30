Concentrated Active Ingredients & Flavors bringing operations to Lexington County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Concentrated Active Ingredients & Flavors, which supplies innovative naturally sourced ingredients, announced that it will establish operations in West Columbia. Officials say the $5 million investment will create 20 new jobs.

“We are thrilled to establish our presence and continue building the CAIF brand in the Palmetto State. I would like to whole-heartedly thank the South Carolina Department of Commerce and Lexington County for assisting with this project. It is truly exciting knowing that our planned new operation will positively contribute to the local economy and generate at least 20 new jobs in the area within just the first phase of our project,” said CAIF CEO Cesar Fernandes.

The new facility will be located on Technology Drive in West Columbia and increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand.

“We are excited to see CAIF establish operations in Lexington County and create 20 new jobs in the area. This is yet another example of our state’s business-friendly environment attracting companies to S.C. We look forward to watching this company continue to grow and succeed,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

Officials expect the new facility to be operational by the second quarter of 2022. Those interested in working for CAIF should visit caif.com/careers.