Lexington County Fire crews respond to fire at home in Pelion

Pine St Fire 1 Fire at home on Pine Street. Source: @CountyLex - Twitter

Pine St Fire 2 Fire at home on Pine Street. Source: @CountyLex - Twitter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials say the Lexington County Fire Service responded to a fire at a home in the 2700 block of Pine Street in Pelion Tuesday. Crews says they responded around 1 p.m. to find a fire in the back of the residence.

Firefighters say they searched the home after neighbors reported that a possible victim may have been trapped inside. Authorities say the homeowner was not home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

According to officials, the fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.