LPD asking for information about attempted ATM break-in on West Main Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is asking for help finding two suspects involved in at least one attempted ATM break-in. Police say the suspects attempted to break in to a First Citizens Bank ATM on West Main Street in the early morning hours of March 28, but they left the scene after an alarm went off.

The two are believed to be involved in another attempted ATM break-in the following night in the Greenville area. In both incidents, police say the suspects were using stolen pickup trucks.

LPD needs to identify the two individuals in these images as they are alleged to have been involved in the attempted break-in of a First Citizens Bank ATM on West Main Street in the early morning hours of March 28, 2022. The subjects fled from the scene when an alarm sounded. pic.twitter.com/0IPN01ZIif — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) March 30, 2022

If you have any information, contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271 or bpayton@lexsc.com.