LPD asking for information about attempted ATM break-in on West Main Street
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is asking for help finding two suspects involved in at least one attempted ATM break-in. Police say the suspects attempted to break in to a First Citizens Bank ATM on West Main Street in the early morning hours of March 28, but they left the scene after an alarm went off.
The two are believed to be involved in another attempted ATM break-in the following night in the Greenville area. In both incidents, police say the suspects were using stolen pickup trucks.
If you have any information, contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271 or bpayton@lexsc.com.