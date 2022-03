White House skeptical of Russia saying it will scale back military operations

ABC NEWS– Overnight, air raid sirens were heard throughout Ukraine, with several missiles shot down over Kyiv. This comes despite Russia saying it would drastically reduce its combat operations in Kyiv to help foster peace. The White House had expressed skepticism that the Kremlin would actually withdraw its forces, believing instead that they would just re-deploy them.

