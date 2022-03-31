DHEC to host “Don’t Waste Food SC Ambassador Day” luncheon next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a “Don’t Waste Food SC Ambassador Day” on April 6. The program aims to highlight how safe and healthy unused food can be shared with those who don’t have access to healthy foods. It will include tips on how to donate non-perishable items.

“The sustainable management of food is essential,” said Myra Reece, DHEC Director of Environmental Affairs.“Prevention and donation to help feed those in need are the key first steps. In South Carolina, one in nine residents are food insecure, including one in seven children. If everyone does their part, this problem can be solved.”

The Ambassador Day event is a luncheon and will be held at Segra Park.

DHEC says there are several actions you can take to help reduce food insecurity and hunger. They include planning your meals, shopping smart, buying directly from local farmers and eating your leftovers.

You can learn more about Food Waste Prevention Week in the region by visiting www.savethefoodfl.com.