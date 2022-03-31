‘Feeding the Carolinas’ gets $120K donation

Image: SC Retail Association

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — – Wednesday Feed the Carolinas received a huge financial boost to help them continue putting food on the tables of those in need throughout the state.

South Carolina Retail Association (SCRA), along with participating retailers presented the organization with personal care items, food, and money totaling $120,000 dollars in gifts.

According to the South Carolina Retail Association, the need is definitely there as more than 550 thousand people living in the Palmetto state are fighting hunger. More than 160 thousand of those in need right here in South Carolina are children.

Various retailers joined the fight against hunger with generous donations including, DoorDash, Floco Foods operating as KJ’s Market and IGA, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, MDI, Publix, W. Lee Flowers, and Walmart. The association says every gift will go to help those throughout all of the 46 counties in the state of South Carolina. The move will help Feeding the Carolinas continue to offer millions of meals each year to those who don’t know where their next meal is going to come from.

SCRA executive director Lee Ann Watson, released a statement concerning the donation saying,

“Our purpose today is to shine a light on the need to help South Carolina’s residents who experience food insecurity,”

SC Commissioner of Agriculture, Hugh Weathers who attended says he was proud to see so many groups come together for a common goal.