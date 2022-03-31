LGBTQ advocates gather at State House to recognize Transgender Day of Visibility

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This morning, LGBTQ advocates gathered at the State House to mark Transgender Day of Visibility, a day to honor and celebrate transgender people nationwide. It comes as South Carolina lawmakers push several bills many are calling anti-LGBTQ, such as the controversial “Save Women’s Sports Act,” which would ban transgender girls and women from competing in female sports.

Supporters of Thursday’s event say they believe transgender people are under attack both nationwide and here in South Carolina.

The bill is currently moving through the State House, and is now in the hands of the House committee for further debate.