Midlands gas prices down from last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prices at the pump are seeing some relief in the Midlands. GasBuddy says prices in Columbia are down nearly 10 cents in the past week, and 35 cents since prices hit record highs early in March.

The average price for a gallon of gas is now at $3.78 in Columbia. In Richland County as a whole, GasBuddy says prices are averaging $3.84 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the Midlands county with the highest average gas price is Clarendon County, coming in at $4.02 a gallon.