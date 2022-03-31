SCDEW reports decrease in first time unemployment insurance claims filed last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there was a decrease in the number of first time unemployment insurance filed last week. From March 20-26, SCDEW says there were 1,501 initial unemployment insurance claims filed in the state. That’s a decrease from the 1,577 initial claims filed the previous week.

SCDEW says 5,053 claimants were paid an average benefit of $272.82 last week.

Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says a total of $6,617,736,823.05 has been paid out to claimants.

To see SCDEW’s full data dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.