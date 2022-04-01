CRFD: No one injured as firefighters battle fire at home on Breeland Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia-Richland Fire Department says crews responded to a fire at a home on Breeland Drive this afternoon. After 5:30 p.m., firefighters at the scene says they could see smoke coming from the garage and other parts of the home.

Authorities say the fire was quickly brought under control, with damages contained to the garage. Officials say no one was injured in the fire, but five people were left displaced.

Our 2nd Shift crews responded to a home on Breeland Street Friday afternoon after fire ripped through the garage. Our first units arrived on scene after 5:30 p.m. to find smoke coming from the garage and other parts of the home. pic.twitter.com/9Ert9zs0X6 — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) April 1, 2022

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.