SCHP investigating hit and run that killed a pedestrian in Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says it is investigating a hit and run that took the life of a pedestrian in Richland County early Friday morning. Troopers say the collision occurred around 3 a.m. on US-321 near Sharpe Road.

According to troopers, the pedestrian was struck in the northbound lane of US-321 by an unknown vehicle. Officials say the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The collision remains under investigation.