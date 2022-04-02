Police in Newberry are searching for three suspects who fled traffic accident
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies and Highway Patrol are searching for three Hispanic males fleeing from a traffic accident on I-26 at 85 mile marker, according to the Newberry Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators say the three men were wearing white t-shirts and were last seen off Meadowbrook Lane off SC 202. Investigators also believe the subjects may have crossed under the Interstate and are now on Little Mountain side.
Deputies, Highway Patrol, and SLED Agents remain in the area of SC 202 and I 26 and have dog teams tracking. Investigators say they have reasons to believe the suspects got a ride or are in hiding in thick underbrush.
The Newberry Sheriff’s Office is warning the community to take keys out of cars and lock doors in case.