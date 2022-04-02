Police in Newberry are searching for three suspects who fled traffic accident

Investigators say the three men were wearing white t-shirts and were last seen off Meadowbrook Lane off SC 202. Investigators also believe the subjects may have crossed under the Interstate and are now on Little Mountain side.

Deputies, Highway Patrol, and SLED Agents remain in the area of SC 202 and I 26 and have dog teams tracking. Investigators say they have reasons to believe the suspects got a ride or are in hiding in thick underbrush.