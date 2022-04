Allendale, S.C. (WOLO)– There were multiple reports and sightings of a possible tornado in Allendale Tuesday afternoon.

Corey Tharin posted video of the funnel cloud on Facebook.

There are reports of downed trees and power lines as well as damaged homes.

No word yet on if any injuries were reported.

Officials with South Carolina Emergency Management Division say earlier reports of a death related to the storm appear to be inaccurate.