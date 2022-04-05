President Biden accuses Putin of more war crimes as allies vow to impose further sanctions

ABC NEWS– Horrifying scenes of death and destruction left behind in Wartorn cities outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, after Russian troops withdrew into other parts of the country. This prompted President Joe Biden to accuse Putin of war crimes once again Monday. The Kremlin called those accusations “unacceptable and disgraceful,” while calling the images a “hoax.” President Biden and NATO allies now vow to impose new sanctions against Russia.

ABC’s Em Nguyen has the latest from Washington.