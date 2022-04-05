Prisma Health Midlands agrees to settlement resolving alleged Controlled Substance Act violations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, Prisma Health Midlands agreed to pay a $1 million settlement resolving alleged violations of the Controlled Substance Act. Authorities say the settlement comes after an investigation into two Prisma patients arrested for distributing drugs. Investigators allege that some of the drugs were obtained through Prisma’s pharmacy.

“Pharmacists must comply with their responsibilities to issue controlled substances only for legitimate medical purposes and in the usual course of their professional practice,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis. “When pharmacists ignore or disregard red flags, their actions allow controlled substance prescriptions to be diverted for illegitimate and dangerous purposes.”

Officials say Prisma is accused of failing to notify the DEA within one business day of a theft or of significant losses of controlled substances over a three year period. Additionally, authorities allege that Prisma filled prescriptions for two individuals for non-legitimate medical purposes. The two individuals have pleaded guilty to federal drug distribution charges.

“The mission of DEA’s Division of Diversion Control is to prevent, detect and investigate the diversion of controlled pharmaceuticals,” said Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division. “In this case, DEA Diversion Investigators did an outstanding job of uncovering recordkeeping discrepancies for the controlled substances Prisma purchased, maintained and dispensed. The DEA and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are committed to making sure healthcare providers are abiding by these important mandates.”

According to officials, this is the state’s largest settlement regarding allegations of Controlled Substance Act violations.