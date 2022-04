Ukrainian president pleas to the UN for help as the US is set to impose new sanctions against Russia

ABC NEWS– Devastating images are coming out of the war zone in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelensky makes a desperate plea to the UN’s most powerful body, as the Kremlin calls the images out of Bucha a “hoax.” The United States is now stepping in, with a new package of sanctions against Russia expected to be announced as early as Wednesday.

ABC’s Reena Roy continues our coverage.