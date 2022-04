I'm excited to announce that we're celebrating @GamecockWBB with a downtown parade and ceremony at the Statehouse next Wednesday the 13th at 6:00 pm!

I can't wait to celebrate our national champions with y'all!#forevertothee #WeAreColumbia pic.twitter.com/AZG6DSP7BT

— Daniel J. Rickenmann (@colamayor) April 6, 2022