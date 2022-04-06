DHEC hosts “Don’t Waste Food SC Ambassador Day” at Segra Park

Don’t Waste Food SC Don't Waste Food SC Ambassador Day. Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is doing its part to combat food waste in the Palmetto State. The health agency hosted “Don’t Waste Food SC Ambassador Day” at Segra Park Wednesday, aimed at helping prevent wasting food.

The program, created back in 2016, aims to highlight how safe and healthy unused food can be shared with those who don’t have access to healthy foods.

Event organizers tell us This event is special because non-spoiled food should only go one place, and its not the trash.

To learn more about Don’t Waste Food SC, you can visit DHEC’s website.