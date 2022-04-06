More horrifying images surface showing atrocities in Ukraine

ABC NEWS– In Ukraine, a darker and more detailed picture is emerging of the atrocities committed by Russian forces, as more horrifying images surface and witnesses to the carnage come forward to tell their stories. Overnight, the Biden administration announced another $100 million worth of anti-tank missiles are headed to Ukraine. This morning, the White House is preparing to announce new sanctions, punishing Russia as evidence of war crimes mounts.

ABC’s James Longman has the details.