NWS: Tornado watch issued for parts of South Carolina and Georgia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The National Weather Service says a tornado watch has been issued for parts of South Carolina and Georgia. This includes parts of the Midlands such as parts of Richland County, Orangeburg County, Calhoun County and Saluda County.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Georgia and South Carolina until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/60Tqos4M0X — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) April 6, 2022

The tornado watch is set to expire at 11 p.m.