Consumer News: “Fridge hacks” to help you save money at the grocery store

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

ABC NEWS– Food prices are skyrocketing, up nearly 9% from last year. Now, the USDA predicts they could rise up by an additional 5% this year alone.

One Colorado mom is tackling the problem, with fridge hacks. She says it has saved her as much as $400 a month at the grocery store.

ABC’s Erielle Reshef has the tips of how you can make sure everything you’re buying is going to good use.