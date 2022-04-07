Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19
By Emily Shapiro
ABC NEWS– House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill tweeted Thursday.
This positive test comes after testing negative earlier in the week, Hammill said.
Pelosi on Wednesday tweeted a photo of her next to President Joe Biden.
Pelosi, 82, is vaccinated and boosted and does not have any symptoms, he said.
Hammill added on Twitter that a planned congressional delegation to Asia, led by Pelosi, will be postponed.