Plant and Flower Festival taking place at the State Farmers Market

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The State Farmers Market is in full bloom this weekend. The Plant and Flower Festival is happening now through Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

You can shop for a variety of home, yard and garden decor at the South Carolina State Farmers Market. You can also check out the potted plants as well as fruits and veggies while getting your yard ready for spring.

The State Farmers Market is located off Charleston Highway.